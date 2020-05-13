Fund For Peace

Summary

Meltwater Helps FFP

Speed the process of producing vital documents

"We produce an annual assessment called the Fragile States Index, which appears in Foreign Policy magazine.We spend a massive amount of time scanning millions of articles and extracting Excel spreadsheets. We were thrilled to know Meltwater could take our 8000-plus Boolean search strings and upload them into their platform. Meltwater streamlines our research process, saving us valuable time."

Monitor trends and meet the needs of clients in real-time

"One of our clients needed to understand fragility and instability trends and forecast for a specific country.Meltwater makes it easy to pull global, historic data and meet our client?s needs in real-time."

Research dynamic topics globally

"We're probably not using Meltwater in the same way as other clients. We're not using it to track our exposure or to track our competitors.We use it for research and to challenge our own assumptions. Being able to track global media is extremely useful for most organizations, and it's a game changer for us."

— Nate Haken, Programs Director