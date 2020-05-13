Challenge

Growing Pains

Only two years ago, Frisco CVB didn't have an efficient way to monitor coverage and pitch stories to the media. An outdated system made it difficult to measure brand awareness and other metrics.

"Big binders filled with press clippings, that was our monitoring tool," says Director of Marketing and Communications Ryan Callison.

System shortcomings were amplified by the city's growth. The NFL's Dallas Cowboys had just chosen Frisco for their new training facilities. This meant ESPN and other major media would be in town often and invite attention. The city's music venues, National Videogame Museum, and new restaurants all required Frisco CVB's expertise in generating media attention as well.