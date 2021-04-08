FOX Sports is the umbrella entity representing 21st Century FOX's wide array of multi-platform sports assets. FOX Sports is known around the world as an innovator in the areas of live sports broadcasting, news and presentation. It is available in 88 countries, in 216 million homes, and in 8 languages. FOX Sports currently holds broadcasting rights to the German Bundesliga in over 80 territories.
Organically reach 200 million via Twitter
Reach 600 million on social media
Obtain over 80 pieces of earned media
Kindred, a London-based agency, was tasked with analyzing Bundesliga's fanbase and developing a plan to engage the football fans at scale following the Bundesliga's annual winter break. The goal was to reach 300 million people on social media in two weeks.
Meltwater's Audience was used to segment, analyze and define a relevant audience of football fans. Using the platform, Kindred was able to deliver strategic insights on the audience reached and inform future marketing strategies. Follow-up workflows scheduled with Audience allowed personalized organic communication depending on multiple variables for each person engaging with the campaign.
"Audience ensured that this campaign could be responsive at scale, it was vital that results were quick, accurate, and acted upon. Audience provided strategic insights on the people who FOX Sports was connecting with, and how to connect with them in the future," according to Jared Shurin, Planning Director Kindred, FOX Sports.