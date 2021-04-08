Solution

Meltwater's Audience was used to segment, analyze and define a relevant audience of football fans. Using the platform, Kindred was able to deliver strategic insights on the audience reached and inform future marketing strategies. Follow-up workflows scheduled with Audience allowed personalized organic communication depending on multiple variables for each person engaging with the campaign.

"Audience ensured that this campaign could be responsive at scale, it was vital that results were quick, accurate, and acted upon. Audience provided strategic insights on the people who FOX Sports was connecting with, and how to connect with them in the future," according to Jared Shurin, Planning Director Kindred, FOX Sports.