Fortis Healthcare Limited is a leading integrated healthcare delivery service provider in India. The healthcare verticals of the company primarily comprise hospitals, diagnostics and day care specialty facilities. Currently, the company operates its healthcare delivery services in India, Dubai, Mauritius and Sri Lanka with 45 healthcare facilities (including projects under development), approximately 10,000 potential beds and over 330 diagnostic centres.
Fortis commissioned its first hospital in 2001. Since inception, they have grown at a very fast pace in multiple cities across India specializing in various verticals across medicine. With the growing reach of the digital media partnered with the company's growth plans, there has been a need to raise brand awareness across the country and manage its reputation. Gaining feedback and insight from stakeholders and tailoring its response and PR engagements helps Fortis to strengthen its bond with the community it serves.
To do so, they needed to monitor their increasing coverage, stay on top of the industry news, discover new trends, gauge competition activities and find potential areas that could help advancing the company to the next level. To fulfill these objectives, they needed a solution that could help them collate real-time information in an organized manner.
"As we aspire to make India a global healthcare hub, it becomes crucial for us to monitor the Medical Tourism industry and tap into its growing potential. Meltwater has made it possible for us to do so, in real-time. Overall, the Meltwater platform allows us to search deep, wide and within selective date ranges back in time."
Raghu Kochar, Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications at Fortis Healthcare
The Corporate Communications team at Fortis uses Meltwater to search historical and current coverage on a number of verticals within medicine including as cardiology, cancer research, transplant medicine, orthopedics, neurology, and pediatrics - to name a few. The scope of relevant historical and real-time articles helps them to stay abreast of current and new advancements while understanding the context of how the conversation has developed in the past. Besides brand coverage, they also monitor editorial conversations around their spokespeople and other reputable doctors within the organization. This kind of monitoring helps the Fortis to obtain an in-depth view of medical practices and trending specializations, which is important in enhancing the offering and brand image. What's more, a competitive benchmark of coverage helps the team comprehend their share of voice within the media and other specific searches so they can better evaluate where they stand in the overall competitive landscape.
Meltwater automates the collation of articles from relevant online publications, analyzes content, and delivers insights through easy-to-read dashboards leaving more time for the team to look at other strategically important areas.
The business environment is constantly changing, making it essential for executives to keep up and tap into or defend evolving ecosystem. With the help from the Meltwater team, Fortis can extract relevant information and stay informed of trends arising from significant developments in the economy. This helps team become more agile in responding to adhoc queries.
The team can successfully anticipate how the situation will evolve and roll out communications accordingly. Customized searches enable departments to keep a close watch on any situation as it evolves, helping the team to make realistic assessments and better plan a response.
Unlike the print media, real-time online alerts by Meltwater help the team to gather relevant information, analyze and deep-dive into important issues as they occur. Moreover, access to information on an ongoing basis helps validate some assumptions that might have been made previously.