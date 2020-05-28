Real-time Insights about the brand, its competitors and trending topics

With a focus on branding, FCN uses Meltwater's media monitoring to stay abreast of brand mentions across online media. This provides FCN with an understanding of the brand's perception in the market, as well as the opportunity to engage stakeholders.

Meltwater's monitoring of the media landscape provides FCN with an overview of not only their own brand, but also trending topics and developments across the entire industry, as well as their competitors. Insights found from such analysis is then distributed in real-time dashboards which can be extracted in order and shared with stakeholders to help improve data-driven strategic decision making.