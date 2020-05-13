Summary

Meltwater Helps Food For The Poor

Identify and connect with influential communicators

"Our challenge is to help people see that in developing countries there is no safety net. Meltwater helps us get the attention of a diminishing array of journalists covering issues that are international. Meltwater's global media outreach helps us save the lives of our smallest, youngest, and most vulnerable."

Generate donations using targeted newsletters and releases

"Communicating what is being done to help the poor in the countries we serve speaks to the hearts of others. Meltwater helps us evaluate and share the stories of what we and our donors are doing through Food For The Poor. This inspires other people to realize that they also can be part of the solution to getting people out of poverty."

Accurately assess the impact of their communication efforts

"We recently added Meltwater Impact Reports to our toolbox. We're already looking forward to being able to drill down into certain releases and discover what the value was to the organization. These reports will tell us how often our news releases are being shared and which channels they're appearing on."

— Kathy Skipper, Director of Public Relations, Food For The Poor