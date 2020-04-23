Solution

"Since rebranding a year ago, I'm currently looking at the impact of this by understanding how our digital footprint has grown over the last six months. We're using Meltwater's media analysis report as part of a brand health check". Data and insights found through the report are used to inform long-term strategy. "With Meltwater, we can see where we're doing well, and not so well. This helps me determine where to focus my efforts strategically going forward".

Using Meltwater's media intelligence tool, Annabel digs deep into how Focus Ireland are performing in comparison to their competitors. "Some of our team members use Meltwater to analyze the reach of press hits and the engagement received off the back of them. I look at the data in a more qualitative way - so not just the total number of mentions, but also the kinds of mentions we get." After all, not all press coverage is equal. It's not about counting the mentions but the types of mentions that matter.

"Meltwater's mobile app is my favorite feature of the platform - in fact, it's my favorite app that I have on my phone. I get alerts straight to my phone, on the go. I can then tap into the app in one click and determine whether press hits are worth looking into further". Annabel loves that press coverage automatically goes to her, without the need for the extended communications team to send her updates. This is particularly beneficial because Annabel works part-time, but still likes to be in the loop about important brand mentions.