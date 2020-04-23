For over 30 years Flowcrete UK has been at the forefront of flooring technology. Since starting up in 1982, they have become a truly world-leading supplier of resin flooring materials and now have presence in six continents with nine factories and 24 sales offices worldwide.
Measure their market efforts
Easily filter out irrelevant content
Monitor coverage on both a global and hyper-local scale
Dan Ash, PR & Media Manager for Flowcrete UK, previously tracked Flowcrete's online press coverage using an alternative media monitoring tool to Meltwater. However, Dan found the previous provider's interface unfriendly. "The analytical side of the platform was very clunky and the back-end just seemed very buggy". A more flexible and customizable solution was desirable for Dan and his team.
Another challenge Dan faced was being able to deep dive into Flowcrete's coverage. A lot of the press results the previous platform found wasn't relevant, making it difficult to find the needle in the haystack and track what coverage had actually been generated by their marketing activity. Dan further commented, "it was impossible to weed out" the irrelevant content. Overall, Flowcrete needed a media monitoring solution that allowed them to track coverage globally and nationally, was simple to use and filtered out irrelevant content.
"Meltwater is much more able to work with our specific needs... I like the flexibility in reporting and filtering (of content). I think the fact that it is very quick and easy to set up searches is a positive...It's a platform that provides you with a lot of potential... the potential to report, analyse and look at your (marketing) activity from a strategic perspective."
In the end, Flowcrete switched to Meltwater to filter out irrelevant brand mentions. Dan likes that Meltwater has a boolean search query and the ability to hide duplicate articles. Boolean searches are useful if you're looking for very relevant search results. For example, mentions of your company within 10 words of a competitor.
Having the ability to track coverage globally, as well as break coverage down by country was important to Flowcrete. "We are trying to track globally, not just in one country, so it's important for us to be able to filter results by region and see a global or national picture". Meltwater sources content from over 300,000 news sources and we're are constantly updating our database to provide clients with the best coverage.
Dan went on to describe Meltwater's platform as much more flexible, adding that the leading media intelligence tool is "much more able to work with our specific needs... I like the flexibility in reporting and filtering (of content). I think the fact that it is very quick and easy to set up searches is a positive."
"Sending out press releases has been pretty much seamless... it's user-friendly, and easy to do."
— Dan Ash, PR & Media Manager for Flowcrete UK