Solution

Relevant media coverage and an easy to use platform

In the end, Flowcrete switched to Meltwater to filter out irrelevant brand mentions. Dan likes that Meltwater has a boolean search query and the ability to hide duplicate articles. Boolean searches are useful if you're looking for very relevant search results. For example, mentions of your company within 10 words of a competitor.

Having the ability to track coverage globally, as well as break coverage down by country was important to Flowcrete. "We are trying to track globally, not just in one country, so it's important for us to be able to filter results by region and see a global or national picture". Meltwater sources content from over 300,000 news sources and we're are constantly updating our database to provide clients with the best coverage.

Dan went on to describe Meltwater's platform as much more flexible, adding that the leading media intelligence tool is "much more able to work with our specific needs... I like the flexibility in reporting and filtering (of content). I think the fact that it is very quick and easy to set up searches is a positive."