Challenge

Making the Theoretical Practical

Today's universities can be serious places, with students often keeping one eye on their future employment prospects. When one of Elizabeth Marsh's graduate students in Global Strategic Communications expressed great interest in media monitoring services and dropped the name Meltwater, Marsh decided to do some research. She wanted her classroom to be interactive and practical. She realized her students needed to be exposed to the media tools they'd soon be using. Few of them had any hands-on experience with media monitoring and analysis or knew how to identify key influencers across different channels. "I learned this is something my students really wanted," Assistant Professor Marsh says.

"Being able to say, Yes, I know how to use the platform is of immense value to our students," said Professor Marsh.