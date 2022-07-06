Fisher House Foundation - Meltwater Customer Story

The Challenge

Founded in 1990, Fisher House Foundation has been supporting military and veteran families for decades. Today, the nationwide nonprofit has 92 houses in operation, has served 430 000 families, 11.5 million days of lodging and is reason for $547 million in savings to families.

Fisher House Foundation builds comfort homes across the country for military and veteran families to stay free of charge while loved ones receive medical care. Once a house is built, maintenance and management is handled by the Department of Defense or Veterans Affairs.

"Because of this, it is difficult to track media activity. As a nonprofit, we operate with a small staff and do our best to be good stewards of donor money. Meltwater helps me do a very big job with a small staff." - Michelle Horn, VP Communications at Fisher House Foundation