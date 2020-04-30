Solution

Whilst FPH’s interests remain largely with the domestic market, their strong market position means that they need to understand how relevant topics to FPH are discussed in a global context. “Our team found it difficult to capture the full global picture with our previous provider as we noticed an overwhelming amount of missed content, especially from crucial overseas markets,” said Meg Racho, Corporate Communications Assistant Manager.

Using Meltwater, FPH has access to over 250,000 online news publications globally, with an ability to monitor in over 51 languages. “We love that Meltwater can bring back content from all over the world. It’s important that we get a comprehensive understanding of our media coverage,” said Racho.

Using Meltwater’s online platform and reading the email reports have become part of the team’s daily routine, however now and again there are incredibly busy periods that are difficult to anticipate. Racho continued, “As a Communications Manager, there are always things that appear on my plate last minute. Whenever we find ourselves short on time, the Account Management team at Meltwater is great – accommodating and quick to respond.”