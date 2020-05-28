Meltwater customer story: FDIH

The Danish E-commerce Association (FDIH) is an industry association for companies that commercially use the Internet and other digital channels. The organisation's overall goal is to create optimal conditions for successful e-commerce, which means they need to be constantly aware of trends in the industry. In order to stay in the loop, FDIH uses Meltwater's media monitoring, which provides valuable insights that can be shared with key stakeholders. In addition to Meltwater's media monitoring, FDIH is using the PR tool to manage all PR activities.