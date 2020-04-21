Challenge

Increasing brand awareness

Fashion Revolution has made tremendous progress in a short amount of time. The movement aims to encourage the entire population to be curious about who made their clothes and embrace a more ethical and sustainable lifestyle. So how did a new and unknown movement manage to extend an Awareness Day into a week's work of initiatives after only 3 years, make a front page splash in Australian news and be invited to talk in the House of Commons? It all started with awareness; after all, the cause spoke for itself.

As with many businesses, Fashion Revolution still faced the same "limited awareness" difficulty that all organizations bump into. The importance of content marketing and resonating with the audience is imperative for the message spread. The audience isn't going to endorse a message they do not connect with.

Before Meltwater, Fashion Revolution had plenty of ideas around how to raise brand awareness by encouraging consumers to challenge brands about ethical trading, but they had no way of focusing on which ideas to pursue and develop further. According to Bloomberg, 8 out of 10 new business ideas fail, so it's no surprise companies are cautious about those which they should invest in. This problem is especially real for non-profit organizations like Fashion Revolution, who need to make maximum impact on limited funds.