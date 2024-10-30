Data access that stands apart

Before partnering with Meltwater in 2021, F13 Technologies often found social listening solutions lacking in data availability. From mention caps to lack of API to weak analytics, limited data prevented the IT consulting firm from delivering the best insights for its government clients.

F13 Technologies looked to Meltwater for the depth of data it was missing, along with the cutting-edge analytics to make sense of it all. “I have seen personally how Meltwater has grown its platform internally and integrated AI,” says Amanpreet Singh, Founder of F13 Technologies. “After doing a critical analysis of tools, we decided that Meltwater can play a very significant role in working specifically for the public sector.”

Putting real-time insights to work

Meltwater’s real-time analytics and AI-generated insights let F13 Technologies help its government clients make better decisions, especially when crises strike. Customizable spike alerts let the firm identify potential crises before they develop while unlimited searches allow them to drill down on emerging narratives and trends.

Along with access to reliable data and insights, the social listening solution’s customizable dashboards and reports, with easy-to-understand visualizations, let F13 Technologies easily keep clients in the know. “There are no issues with scaling in terms of digging out information as you need it,” Singh said. “When managing a public issue or crisis, we are able to identify particular narratives that could disrupt the public order.”

With Meltwater, F13 Technologies’ public sector clients are better informed and equipped to make time-sensitive, high-stakes decisions.

Reporting that builds trust

Streamlining social listening with Meltwater lets F13 Technologies help its public sector clients stay accountable to constituents. Report generation and customization features help the firm demonstrate its research, as well as its impact, with data that clients can rely on. With each crisis averted, their trust in F13 Technology grows.