Challenge

Mastering the Business of Communication

Five years ago, Goizueta lacked visibility into media mentions of the school, its faculty and graduates. Metrics were even harder to come by, making it difficult to assess program effectiveness and establish priorities. Few opportunities existed for the communications team to directly interact with the students, alumni, and educators and promote their achievements.

"It's easy to feel insulated in a university environment," says J.Michael Moore, Senior Media Relations and Online Producer. "You want to promote growth and change- that's why you're here- but you can't act without knowing the facts."

Strong ties to Atlanta's business community were important, enhancing the need for positive media coverage.