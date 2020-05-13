Summary

Meltwater Helps the Edmonton Catholic School District

Ensure nothing is missed from regional and local media

"Meltwater pulls from so many different sources. We track the Edmonton Examiner, the Edmonton Metro, the Edmonton Journal, some stories in the National Post, and more. With Cision, we were missing stories from regional and local outlets."

— Dana Prefontaine, Communications Team Coordinator

Easily share stories and findings with school administrators

"We love the newsletter— it's clean, easy to read, and takes you directly to the article. The entire platform is user friendly which makes sharing the most important metrics with our directors a one-step process."

— Courtney Naccarato, Communications Team Coordinator

Proactive consultation from experienced Customer Success reps

"Meltwater has been very responsive when we reach out. I've sent a few emails saying we need to tweak this or change that, and asking how to do this or that. Our rep has been wonderful and always takes time to walk us through the solutions. Being in customer service, that's very important to me."

— Lori Nagy, Manager of Media and Community Relations