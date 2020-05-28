The Challenge

Managing Data & Drawing Insight

The goal of The Economist is simple: connect the right people, with the right content, at the right time - all over the world. But this would prove challenging in a vast digital landscape, and given the rapid nature of social and newsmedia. After all, more than half of their audience connects with their content in digital format, and the online world can be complex to navigate.

The team at The Economist needed to gain audience insights, start and drive relevant conversations and meet the rampant demands of a 24-hour rolling media, without compromising on quality.

Also, a publication like the Economist is revered for credibility, thoughtful insight and relevance, which means that gaining understanding and offering value is just as important as meeting a deadline. While the team generated new and interesting data every day, they lacked the extra layer of insight that would quickly and accurately connect the separate data dots into a more meaningful story, and help their readership grow.