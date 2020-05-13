Challenge

Trust but Verify-Is That Million Really a Million?

The area is exclusive, yes, but inclusive as well. With 47miles of Atlantic coastline and 39 cities and towns, The Palm Beaches welcome visitors of every type and interests from families on a budget to couples seeking a romantic getaway. Activities run the gamut, and that's where Discover The Palm Beaches (DTPB) comes in.

Driving tourism to the area means reaching out and providing information to current and potential visitors in a way that is both familiar and engaging. Today, this includes social media. Adding reach through highly qualified and well-known digital influencers was the tourism council's white whale, highly sought after but challenging to locate.

DTPB's Gerry Marcelo says, "It's easy to find people who say they have a million followers, when 750,000 of them are really bots. We were looking for people who have a legitimate following and an engaged online community to help us amplify our message to their respective audience."