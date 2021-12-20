Challenge

Clearing Obstacles Head On

To position themselves as a leading marketing agency in the rapidly evolving SEA esports and gaming sectors, DIFY needed a way to stay on top of the latest trends in the industry as they happen. It was crucial that they stay on top of news and social media conversations to identify fresh PR opportunities and story angles for their clients.

DIFY needed to logically quantify their efforts to their clients, and they were required to monitor media coverage to showcase the results that they have garnered. The team had to calculate metrics such as share-of-voice- a measure of the market a brand owns in comparison to competitors. However, manually measuring these metrics proved to be a time-consuming task for the team.

In addition, DIFY acknowledged that it was hard to quantify the results of a PR team and one common way that the industry does so is through Ad and PR value. Calculating these values proved to be tedious and complicated, driving the need for the team to employ a single quantifier for their operations.