Summary

Meltwater Helps Detroit Metro Airport

Operate as efficiently as larger airports, with fewer resources

"As a large airport, we have one of the smallest staff when it comes to customer service and managing and monitoring media. I'm so confident now that I won't miss an alert that I can relax more during my off-hours. Meltwater has given us back the freedom to enjoy our home lives."

— Fran Wood, Customer Service Director

Receive alerts 24/ 7, automatically, without logging on

"Of all the companies we spoke with, only Meltwater was able to send us alerts. Because Meltwater has a mobile app, we were able to set it up so we're notified when our keywords require action. Most of the other companies required us to log onto their site in order to see what people were saying."

— Erica Donerson, Media Relations Manager

Leverage their customer rep to get more from their platform

"Meltwater has been very responsive when we reach out. I've sent a few emails saying we need to tweak this or change that, and asking how to do this or that. Our rep has been wonderful and always takes time to walk us through the solutions. Being in customer service, that's very important to me."

— Fran Wood, Customer Service Director