Challenge

Finding valuable and influential community members

Together with ambassadors such as Cato van Ee, Hardwell, and Anouk Maas, Dance4Life communicates daily about their teaching program and important themes surrounding healthy sexual choices for young people.

By monitoring international reporting and carrying out press activities with the help of Meltwater, the charity is able to quickly jump into important discussions.

A charity with plenty to say

As a charity, Dance4Life needs to be able to follow up on marketing and PR budgets. To make sure that as much money as possible is used directly for the benefit of the teaching program, Lisanne Mom, Communication and PR Manager, has to be efficient in all her PR activities.

In order to save time, Dance4Life was looking for a handy tool to monitor global news related to young people and sexual health, as well as to follow up on its ambassadors. Using Meltwater, a small team of communication and PR staff monitors the web to stay up to date and analyze its own brand performance.