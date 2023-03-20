Powerful PR monitoring, measurement, and reporting

For Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA, brand building is crucial to its mission of supporting the people who keep the world moving. In 2021, it brought an agency on board to ramp up its Middle East/North Africa (MENA) marketing activities. It turned to Meltwater to track and communicate the return on investment of its PR activities.

Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA uses Explore, Meltwater’s social and media intelligence solution, to monitor its brand presence and benchmark its performance against competitors. The platform’s easy-to-use reporting tools and data visualizations let the marketing team easily share updates and successes with managing stakeholders.

“Meltwater Explore helped us track and measure the effectiveness of our PR activities while generating reports on ROI for management that would have cost us AED 60,000 (USD 16,300) per year,” says Mandy Chan, Marketing Manager for Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA. “That is one of the main benefits for me as a marketing manager. Without the platform, it wouldn’t have been possible to generate such reports in-house.”

With actionable data just a click away, Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA marketing and management teams can work together to make informed business decisions faster.

Time-saving knowledge sharing across international teams

Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA began its partnership with Meltwater by tapping the customer success team to develop Explore queries to track social and traditional media mentions of its brands, priority products, competitors, and industry innovations. Next, it needed a time-efficient way to share information drawn from those queries with stakeholders on the ground.

Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA uses Meltwater’s Newsletters feature to share insights with more than 50 internal sales team members and 33 dealers across 19 countries who can put that data to work. With Newsletters, Chan and her team have an automated process for curating, customizing, and sending updates to their network every week without losing valuable time. That capability ensures that their sales teams and external distributors stay informed on PR activities and up-to-date on market trends and competitive intelligence.

Meltwater Newsletters is especially useful ahead of new product launches and campaigns. With Newsletters, Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA can share daily electric vehicle news updates with its dealers as part of the initiative to push EV readiness.

“Without Meltwater, the knowledge sharing wouldn't have been possible due to limited capacity and time,” says Chan, adding that the tool gives her team added manpower. “Searching for news every day and being able to share the newsletter with our markets would otherwise be a separate full-time job.”

As the brand shares crucial insights and intelligence, newsletter recipients join in the knowledge share process just by clicking. The Newsletters tool’s built-in analytics help Chan and her team understand which content is most useful to their readership and worth exploring further.

Industry-leading customer service and education

When new challenges and opportunities arise, Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA finds allies in Meltwater’s customer success team. Its previous service provider conducted minimal updates, but Meltwater is proactive about Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA’s evolving needs.

“The team set up the account for us and conducted regular follow-ups and updates to ensure that we are happy with the content we are receiving,” Chan explains. “They show interest in our brands and our products and offer ideas and suggestions. It's not just about the monitoring tool.”

She and her team also access Meltwater’s online knowledge bank — which now includes the customer, knowledge-sharing platform mCommunity — for quick answers about the ins and outs of the software suite. “Meltwater’s website is a benchmark with a knowledge bank of resources, blogs, and webinars,” Chan says. “I've never come across any other companies who are at the same level.”