Solution

The team at Meltwater identified actionable and tangible metrics most important to the Cyberport team - the volume of mentions in the media, the top sources reporting on their brand and events, and sentiment analysis of the coverage.

By tracking international coverage, Cyberport wanted to better position its brand to attract the best tech companies to further boost the tech ecosystem in Hong Kong. The news sources were relevant to Cyberport because the team wanted to identify media partners which would help amplify their events and campaigns to a wider audience.

For sentiment analysis, Meltwater's proprietary AI-powered grading of news reports gave Cyberport a broad understanding of how the brand is reported in the news. These measures helped Cyberport improve its campaign management and further optimised recommendations for upcoming events.