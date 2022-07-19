Introduction

As a custodian of incredible treasures of Chinese art and culture, the CUHK Art Museum is always looking for new and exciting ways to engage and excite new and existing audiences and introduce them to its work and its collection.

To do that effectively, CUHK Art Museum needs a flexible and easy-to-use marketing and communications tool, to help it track the reach of its promotional activities.

Founded in 1971, the Art Museum of The Chinese University of Hong Kong collects, preserves, researches and exhibits a wide range of artifacts that illuminate the rich arts, humanities, and cultural heritage of ancient and pre-modern China. A beloved institution, the CUHK Art Museum has both permanent and loan collections of Chinese art and takes part in both scholarly endeavours (such as museology, archaeology, and art history) and outreach programs to share the rich cultural history it preserves.