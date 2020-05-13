Challenge

Provide Greater Value to Regional Food Growers

Visitors to CropLife Latin America's website can't miss the pictures of pests and talk of bollworms and panicle blight. This speaks to the organization's focus on crop protection and productivity yields. Five years ago, the partnership of biotechnology leaders decided to assume a greater role in education and created a series of in-classroom courses. They soon saw the possibility of expanding their audience by putting their courses online at no additional cost. Their objectives in selecting Meltwater to help them roll out these courses included:

- Uncovering all relevant media mentions in the news and on social

- Identifying audience behavior and fine-tuning campaign strategies

- Discovering and engaging new communities and media outlets

Communications Director Monica Velásquez says, "We've been adding to and improving these courses for more than five years. They include universally accepted best practices, in accordance with United Nations policy. How to feed growing populations sustainably is always topic number one with us. Meltwater plays a key role in getting the word out."