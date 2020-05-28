Summary

Meltwater Helps Cramo to

Gain competitive intelligence

Meltwater helps Cramo monitor their own brand, competitors and the industry.

Optimise reporting

Meltwater's reports help Cramo see how they are performing across various markets on a monthly basis. By doing so, they can determine what has been working well and what has not. The annual reports also provide them with a clear overview of the previous year, so they can enhance decision making with regards to the year ahead.

Monitor subject areas

Cramo relied on Meltwater during Almedalen Week to monitor specific subject areas onsite.