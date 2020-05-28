Solution

An important tool for business development

Copenhagen Business Hub uses Meltwater's media monitoring tools to keep an eye on key topics and capture new information - both on social media and in public documents. Daily monitoring makes it easy to stay fully updated, therefore helping them to respond quickly if needs be.

Insights into relevant public documents from state-, regional- and municipal authorities in Denmark are critical for the organisation's business development initiatives. Meltwater's monitoring of public documents ensures that Copenhagen Business Hub receives exactly the information they need, updated on the platform as soon as it is released.