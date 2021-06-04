Summary

Meltwater Helps Code for Africa to

1. Refute Misinformation Quickly

"Before, we were working manually and using open source tools to sift through all that data. We realised that this takes long and on a platform like Twitter, where relevant hashtags get used but the content is irrelevant, and where misinformation can spread quickly, with Meltwater, it's easy. You don't need to download all of the data and then manually clean it all up, which takes too much time. That's why we resolved to using Meltwater to solve this problem, and they have met our expectations."

2. Work Efficiently

"We used to work with data that came in a CSV on an Excel spreadsheet. Our data analysts mostly used Python to try and clean the datasets but at the end of the day, that is also too much. especially when you need to counter a particular narrative as quickly as possible. With Meltwater, it's easier to work more efficiently now because you get to do your data collection as soon as you're on the platform, do the report and share it with the public."

3. Save on Research Costs

"We've been able to save on the amount of time and effort that we put into data collection and cleaning, and at the end of the day, saving on the cost of doing the research itself."