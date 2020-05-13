Challenge

Getting the Word Out and Monitoring the Reaction

If .com is starting to feel a bit common, consider .club. This 3-year-old top-level domain (TLD) is fast becoming popular among everyone from celebrities to ballplayers to entrepreneurs, but the party is just getting started. This may be your first time hearing about .club, and that illustrates the domain owners' biggest challenge.

Their goals as a domain registry operator include learning more about all of their user communities and putting them in touch with journalists interested in sharing their stories. Monitoring .club wherever it shows up in global media is also a high priority. So are data-driven analytics and the ability to produce reports full of insights that can be shared both internally and externally.

Their search for the ideal media communications platform led them to Meltwater. CMO Jeff Sass says, "Our marketing strategy is to highlight the successful companies using .Club and shine a light on them. This is where Meltwater is incredibly valuable, by providing us with the tools to surface these companies and help them build relationships with media outlets and expose them to more users and potential customers. Their success is our success as more people will see the .club domain they are using."