Challenge

Succeeding as Both Magician and Marketing Guru

Imagination is more important than knowledge, Einstein once said, but the marketing gurus at ChizComm will tell you it's not an either/ or proposition. In the idea business, you want and need both. It's especially important when you're juggling the various requirements of more than 30 different clients working in a variety of industries. Each of these clients have big expectations, their own style and preferences, and strong ideas around how to measure success.

Several years ago, ChizComm's Toronto HQ decided their media monitoring tool was returning too many irrelevant search results and requiring too much manual oversight. They were looking for greater access to broadcast and social media, analytics to provide perspective, and exposure to journalists they could partner with on stories and articles. In early 2019, ChizComm acquired New Jersey company, Beacon. Overnight, staying on top of US market news became as important as following developments in Canada.

VP Kassandra O'Brien says, "We have 30 different clients dancing to different beats. We needed the kind of automation Meltwater offers."