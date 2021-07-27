Challenge

Meet CF Montreal

Analyzing the public's reaction to the rebranding of one of Canada's biggest sport's teams.

Bold in Any Language

Club de Foot Montreal is a professional Major League Soccer (MLS) team in Canada's largest province. Previously called the Montreal Impact, CF Montreal acquired its new name and look in a radical rebranding unveiled in January, 2021. It was a big change, and they needed a way to monitor the reaction from fans, the media and the general public. That's why they turned to Meltwater to monitor the on line conversation.

What's in a Name?

"To make an impact, we need to retire the 'Impact'," the team said when announcing their name change. Management believes the rechristened Club de Football Montréal better reflects the diversity of their city and its French- and English-speaking population.

But, what would be the reaction to the new name? The new colors? The new uniforms? The new team slogan in French? These are things CF Montréal wanted to understand through Meltwater.

Early on it appeared as if the name change stirred up a hornets nest. A pocket of vocal fans have criticized the rebranding on broadcast and social media. CF Montréal is aware of this because they've been tracking fan reaction across the entire spectrum of media channels. They're using Meltwater to listen to and learn from their supporters, while furthering their efforts to grow a global fan base. A benchmark for CF Montréal is the venerable Montreal Canadiens hockey team. The use of French in their name hasn't limited their appeal. CF Montréal's Raphael Larocque-Cyr says, "With the rebrand, we want to have numbers for the international and North American markets also. We want to be more relevant globally, so it's important to see where we stand."