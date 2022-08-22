The challenge Cebu Pacific faced

Cebu Pacific's Communications team is responsible for ensuring the airline gets positive media coverage all over the world. The team is very effective at putting out press releases, arranging interviews, running events and press conferences, and coordinating photo shoots. Getting the coverage was not the problem. What Cebu Pacific needed, though, was a way of tracking the media coverage they received, no matter where in the world that coverage happened.

Cebu Pacific Air Corporate Communications Director, Carmina Romero said although the airline previously had a media monitoring partner, the company had been unable to track its media coverage outside the Philippines.