Data-driven decision-making for tangible results

With Meltwater, CCGroup is not only able to use data to guide its clients — the agency is also prepared to show performance and progress toward their goals. For example, when working with a client that wants to raise brand awareness, CCGroup uses Meltwater to benchmark their initial share of voice against competitors. That benchmarking then informs the strategies that CCGroup proposes for clients and later lets them easily show the impact of their programme.

“What sets us apart from your average agency using media listening tools is that we’ve found the best way to take advantage of Meltwater to show how well our clients are doing in the market,” says Denby. “Not just looking at share of voice, but cutting the data in different ways and interrogating it to be able to pick out those core KPIs and deliver back digestible insights that our clients can use to report to their own internal stakeholders.”

Additionally, with in-depth benchmarking through Meltwater, CCGroup is able to provide detailed competitive intelligence to their clients as part of a regular reporting strategy. Through analyzing metrics like share of voice and share of conversation, CCGroup identifies critical conversation and coverage gaps and opportunities its clients can take advantage of. “Without Meltwater, we wouldn’t have the capacity to go so in-depth in our analysis. Using methods like share of conversation, we are able to provide data-lead strategic plans for our clients on a monthly, quarterly and yearly basis,” says Ellis.

As its intelligence capabilities have matured, CCGroup is also able to use Meltwater for internal market research and lead generation to create public-facing, sector-specific insight reports. So while the agency drives growth for its clients, it also uses Meltwater data to further establish itself as a thought leader and expert across industries.

Responsive support for team-wide upskilling

Meltwater’s responsive support and educational resources have helped CCGroup foster a data-driven culture across the agency. From on-demand training videos to 24/7 live help chats, it’s easy for agency team members to access the knowledge they need to bring complex research projects to life. Plus, the availability of these resources is continual, so when new team members join they have everything they need to quickly get up to speed.

“When we launched this data analytics proposition within the agency, we got Meltwater because it automates a lot of the things that we needed it to,” says Denby. “We also invested in other tools, but Meltwater is our most-used tool by far. Everyone is trained on it and it provides everyone with a new skill set.”