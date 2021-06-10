Challenge

How Do You Measure Success?

As early adopters of social media, Caster Communications knows that the original content it generate for clients leads directly to successful campaigns. But, how do you demonstrate those results? Using the Meltwater app the team has been able to pull real-time metrics that help communicate a campaign's success.

"Do Metrics Better"

The challenge in every business is to give your clients what they want and need - and then some. Timing is important, and knowing what competitors are up to helps you remain a step ahead. For Caster Communications, this meant becoming early adopters of social media more than a decade ago. Social media's new channels of communication meant more opportunities for information gathering and outreach. To exploit social fully, Caster began using Meltwater's platform for media monitoring and engagement. Caster is a medium-size agency that punches above its weight by emphasizing personal, hands-on service assisted by copious amounts of automation. Soon Caster was using Meltwater to track keyword mentions, follow trending topics, and monitor the activities of their clients' competitors. Caster began using these findings to develop original content to share with their clients' followers and drive more successful campaigns. Assigning a value to the work they were doing was where they fell short.

Caster's Kimberly Lancaster says, "Everyone needs to know their ROI, right? The number one question we're asked when pitching is, 'how do we show results?'. The trade media talks about it all the time, the desire to do metrics better. It lives in your head when you're a PR person."