Solution

Providing the Latest in Trends and Insights

Meltwater empowers Cannings Purple to monitor what is being said about their clients. This means that Cannings Purple is able to provide their clients with the latest in insights and information, from where they're being talked about and what's being said about them to what's happening in their sector that could be of interest. By curating these snippets of information in the same newsletter, Cannings Purple saves their clients the hassle of having to sieve through hours of information online.

Cannings Purple also uses Meltwater to perform ad-hoc searches for prospective clients. This allows them to win over potential clients by providing insights that are tailored to their brand, their competitors, and their specific needs.