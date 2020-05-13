Challenge
As a leading corporate communications, public relations, investor relations and strategic communications agency, Cannings Purple needed a way to provide timely, industry and brand-specific content for their clients. However, without access to ad-hoc searches and historical data, finding relevant news mentions took up hours of precious time. In order for them to prove their true value to clients, Cannings Purple also had to track relevant industry trends and competitor insights over time. This meant having to constantly crawl various social media platforms and media outlets.