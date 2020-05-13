Challenge

Before switching to Meltwater, the CFL was using a competitor's media monitoring tool which produced incomplete results and had limited reporting capabilities. They also encountered issues with platform usability, irrelevant content, and poor customer service.

Too often the team was unable to capture important coverage as it happened, and by the time their service rep returned their phone call for help, the opportunity to capitalize on a media opportunity had passed. The lag in coverage made report creation an exhausting and unfruitful process, and generated inadequate ROI reports for leadership.

"Our previous tool was difficult to use," says the CFL's Lucas Barrett. "We spent too much time trying to figure out how to find an article we needed or teach ourselves how to do something within the platform. In contrast, transitioning to Meltwater was turnkey."