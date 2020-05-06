Cairn Oil and Gas vertical of Vedanta Limited

Challenge

Incomplete and missing data points in news monitoring

The corporate communication team's main objective is to build a positive image of the organization in traditional as well as digital media. They ensure that people are talking positively, and in case of any adversities, they monitor negative conversations to find a quick solution.

To manage this primary mission along with other secondary missions, the team is divided into three verticals - media and social media, internal communications and design studio. The internal communications team corresponds internally for all-important announcements while the design studio is responsible for maintaining the overall branding.

Through events, conferences, outreach activities, social media engagement and traditional PR activities, the company spreads awareness and manages their reputation. Before partnering with Meltwater, the team was reliant on an external agency using a manual tracking mechanism to help monitor their PR and communication initiatives. This occasionally led to missing information causing unrest within the senior management team. It was then that the need for a robust automated real-time solution arose. They needed a solution that could help them to stay abreast of the latest news.