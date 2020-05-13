Solution

Monitoring and Reporting that Inspires Confidence

Meltwater is proving an ideal match for a marketing agency running on internet time. Brote is delighted with the lightning-quick alerts they receive from the platform whenever negative comments are encountered. Not only is Brote able to react faster in times of crisis, but Meltwater also buys them more time to weigh the information before involving a client. This allows cooler heads to prevail in times of crisis and fosters better relationships.

Client brand mentions are up dramatically — largely a function of better monitoring- along with the quality of Brote's reporting and analysis. The platform serves up reliable, tangible metrics in a fraction of the time along with reliable links to the relevant content. Before Meltwater, Brote's social team typically spent several hours digging into topics covered in their reports. Today they can perform the same tasks with much higher quality in 20 minutes or less.

Since managing the switch from Hootsuite to Meltwater last year, Andres Giuliani says that his life has become easier. "With Meltwater, I no longer have to double-check our results outside of the social listening platform in order to confirm that our clients are covered. I sleep much better."