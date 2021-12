Meltwater enables Brand South Africa to:

1. Get Accurate, Consolidated Reporting and Analytics



"I really love the simplicity in the reporting that Meltwater provides. They make it easy to consolidate the information we receive into a report that's been simplified and easy to understand."



2. Track the Success of Multiple Brand Campaigns Simultaneously



"Media Intelligence and Meltwater Engage are my two favourite features. With Media Intelligence, we're able to track multiple campaigns and see who we are reaching, while with Engage, we use this on a daily basis to maximise our efforts when engaging with posts and comments on social media."



3. Measure and Respond to Media Mentions in Real-Time



"Because we use the tool on a daily basis, it's been really beneficial to track our mentions in real-time and know what conversations are happening on social media."