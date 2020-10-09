Challenge

Making the American Outdoors More Accessible

The government website, Recreation.gov, is the online gateway to thousands of campsites and other leisure activities across America. Every year millions of people use the site to plan and book their adventures in the great outdoors.

In 2017, Booz Allen won the contract to rebuild the aging site and manage it on behalf of the numerous federal agencies it supports. Booz Allen helped these federal partners reinvent Recreation.gov, building it from the ground up with modern e-commerce solutions for a transformed digital customer experience (CX). The project had to be handled with care, Recreation.gov had an extremely loyal user base who were used to the site functionality and were likely to be vocal about and changes.

The project scope included everything from site design and build, to management and marketing of all digital properties, including the development of content for the site as well as various social media channels associated. Outside of technical management of the website, the team has to manage the Recreation.gov brand, working closely with the client team to share an understanding of consumer sentiment and feedback. The project also manages relationships with stakeholder groups such as the US Forest Service and the National Park Service in order to ensure a seamless integration of branding and collaboration across specific locations.