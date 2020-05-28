Media Monitoring & PR Management

Provides a good overview

Blueye Robotics uses media monitoring strategically to find relevant news and information surrounding its industry. This helps them have a neat overview of relevant audiences and competitors.

“Since we operate in a market that is still somewhat undefined and new, it has been important for us to strategically use tools that give us an overview of what is of interest and how other competitors are approaching the market.” Oda Ryggen, Marketing Director in Blueye Robotics, explains.

Blueye Robotics also identifies the most relevant journalists using Meltwater's press tool. This assists them with easily searching for relevant media contacts based on subject, name, geographic location, trends, publication or a simple keyword search. By doing so, they can find right contacts locally and globally.