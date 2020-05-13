Summary

Meltwater Helps BISD

Track critical coverage and ensure their message is perceived correctly in the media

"In this busy world of communication, it's rewarding to see your message well perceived. Now, I'm seeing real-time alerts from outlets I was unaware of, talking not only about BISD and our community, but even legislative news that's critical for every school district to stay on top of."

Send a branded, daily newsletter to district principals and board members

My internal stakeholders get this great-looking, professional newsletter that makes them say, "Wow, this is impressive, keep this coming!" They see us as a trusted resource for delivering timely news, that?s such a positive thing for our department.

Reliable monitoring frees up time to focus on other priority a better service for their members

"The Meltwater platform is reliable, relevant, and timely. We're able to make sure each of our campuses are automatically tracked, which has saved us a tremendous amount of personnel time. And that has helped us increase productivity with staff freed up to complete other important activities."



— Mark Thomas, Communications Officer