Belize Tourism Board

Challenge

Trouble in Paradise - Getting the Word Out

Situated on the Caribbean coast, Belize is a little slice of heaven. Its 200-mile-long reef has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and abundant wildlife and plant species provide rich fodder for eco-tourism. Interest in Belize is growing, but for all its beauty, its tourism authority faces challenges. These include a limited budget and the need to do more with less.

The BTB's Perry Bodden says, "Last year was particularly challenging because of all the storms that hit the Caribbean. Nature may have spared us, but we were still faced with spreading the message that Belize was open for business."

When the BTB went looking for a media communications tool, they had a good idea of what they needed. Tracking what news outlets were saying about the nation tucked just beneath Mexico was a priority, especially as it related to the Board's initiatives. Metrics were considered critical for helping them determine where they should allocate their limited funds. Identifying and reaching out to news outlets that had written about Belize in the past was also important. And, because social plays such a large role today in generating buzz around specific places and experiences, the BTB wanted to track and evaluate what influencers said on social platforms.