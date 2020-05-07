Challenge

Standing out in a market that's over flooded with press releases

BECO Capital's mission is to be the venture capital leader across MENA. The company wants to put itself on the map as the industry thought leader and go to destination for startups looking for funding and business support.

As part of its mentorship program, BECO Capital provides PR advice and guidance to the startups it works with. BECO's PR team supports its rising entrepreneurs through training them on how to target the right journalists and how to create relevant, value adding content for the tech ecosystem in MENA.

The GCC market is over flooded with press releases and getting quality PR is hard. PR agencies are everywhere - though a costly investment especially for startups in their early stages.

The challenge was multi fold. BECO's PR strategy is built based on the belief that PR has changed and relying on the press release will not help the company stand out. The PR team had to come up with creative ways to take the press release beyond its traditional usage and instead create content that was interesting, informative and value providing to entrepreneurs in the region. BECO's PR team needed to be able to identify influential journalists that write about relevant topics for the industry as they couldn't rely on pushing press releases on the wire. The team was in need of a tool that allowed for building relations and interacting with journalists in a more effective way.