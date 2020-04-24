Challenge

How can we engage with South Africa?

Backabuddy is an online donation-based crowdfunding platform helping NGOs and individuals to raise money for important causes that they care about. The website sees various new initiatives going up daily: individuals taking part in challenges to raise money for charities, families setting up campaigns to raise medical funds for loved ones, and organizations that are doing incredible things for the less-fortunate.

Backabuddy had access to plenty of these amazing stories but the challenge was getting them in front of the rest of South Africa. They attempted to build relationships with journalists, but it proved more difficult than expected. Still they struggled to get their campaigns into the public eye, especially the thousands of South Africans able and willing to help but not sure how to. Backabuddy is a crowdfunding platform that had no crowd.