AxiaOrigin reject conventional consultancy norms and help companies unlock their data in new and exciting ways. They are at the forefront of innovation when it comes to data analysis and shine a light on dark data, unlocking value from the masses of unused data within organisations. Helping leaders tell compelling data stories to deliver lasting change.
Amplify and unlock insights from complex social datasets
Win New Clients
Innovate and mature their solutions
AxiaOrigin solve their client's most difficult strategic problems in an evidence and data driven way, to do this they need to access a variety of data sources including open source and social. They need raw unsampled data to get the best insights and they need it instantly. Manually extracting and sourcing this type of data is time consuming and expensive.
Also, due to the innovative nature of their work they often need to create complex searches and explore large datasets to experiment with certain topics and locations to see if they can identify patterns.
AxiaOrigin's clients often have quite unique requests when it comes to problem-solving and data analysis. For example, they were working with a client to develop a personality profiling framework to understand personality characteristics from a psychological perspective. Their challenge - they needed to research and analyse how people were using their native language on social media. Notably, this data was not in English which was important to reflect the natural use of language to that region. To do this they needed vast amounts of social media data within a specific region.
Other challenges include - working with clients to identify patterns emerging across social media mentions for a specific keyword and analysing those patterns to identify areas of dissatisfaction or unrest.
"A big advantage of using the Meltwater platform is being able to produce insights rapidly, the social data is instantly available. We can then select specific time periods and locations and start analysis within minutes"
Marios Kyriacou, Co-Founder, AxiaOrigin
Meltwater has a unique ability of providing access to historical raw data without limitations, with access of up to 15 months of social data. When the AxiaOrigin team reviewed social listening platforms, nearly all of them have a limited number of queries, except Meltwater, and due to the innovative way AxiaOrigin utilise data, including testing and experimentation, they needed an unlimited number of searches. The Meltwater platform gave the team the freedom to explore datasets in an unlimited way, curate specific searches and extract meaningful data insights instantly.
Over the past few years of using the platform, AxiaOrigin have been working with the Meltwater team to give feedback on the platform functionality and work with the team to find out how they use the platform in different ways. A tool that they previously hadn't used was the location filter. Due to the type of clients AxiaOrgin work with, they don't often follow conventional geographical boundaries and they need to use the location filter to identify patterns for clients in specific areas, compare those and pre-empt any situations that could arise. They are able to do this by using the location filter on searches, they noted that this would be time-consuming and challenging to do without the Meltwater platform.
AxiaOrigin are using the Meltwater platform in unique ways for their clients:
Vaccine Hesitancy - working for a client in the NHS, they conducted very broad searches to pick up any mentions of the COVID19 vaccines for specific areas. However, these weren't counties or large cities they needed to search but harder-to-reach parts of the country including small towns and villages. Once they downloaded the data they applied their own analysis and characterised two areas of interest; pro-vaccine mentions and related topics the audience were talking about whilst mentioning the vaccines. They used this insight to develop a digital tool that could track the hesitancy or advocacy of the vaccine over time and give week by week insights of what was changing. The ability to go into granular detail on a week by week basis was really important to pre-empt where there were stories emerging and support the client to identify possible areas of contention. Interestingly, they found that vaccines for children was becoming a hot topic and could feed that back to the client. These insights helped the client tailor their communications for specific audiences, not just broad geographical areas, and the client could identify hotspots where misinformation was spreading and tackle this in an efficient and insightful way.
Personality profiling - They were working with a client to develop a personality profiling framework to understand personality characteristics from a psychological perspective. Their challenge - they needed to research and analyse how people were using their native language on social media. Notably, this data was not in English which was important to reflect the natural use of language to that region. AxiaOrigin used a cutting-edge approach that to-date no other researcher had used. They used social media data to detail the character or personality of a specific region and analysed how people were speaking and using their native language on social media. By using natural language processing tools they were able to extract never before seen analysis and insights. Using this data AxiaOrigin constructed a personality profiling framework tailored to their client.