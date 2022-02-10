Challenge

AxiaOrigin solve their client's most difficult strategic problems in an evidence and data driven way, to do this they need to access a variety of data sources including open source and social. They need raw unsampled data to get the best insights and they need it instantly. Manually extracting and sourcing this type of data is time consuming and expensive.

Also, due to the innovative nature of their work they often need to create complex searches and explore large datasets to experiment with certain topics and locations to see if they can identify patterns.

AxiaOrigin's clients often have quite unique requests when it comes to problem-solving and data analysis. For example, they were working with a client to develop a personality profiling framework to understand personality characteristics from a psychological perspective. Their challenge - they needed to research and analyse how people were using their native language on social media. Notably, this data was not in English which was important to reflect the natural use of language to that region. To do this they needed vast amounts of social media data within a specific region.

Other challenges include - working with clients to identify patterns emerging across social media mentions for a specific keyword and analysing those patterns to identify areas of dissatisfaction or unrest.