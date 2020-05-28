Solution

Analysis of media exposure and KPIs

It's important for ADP to continuously remain updated about any developments in their market. To help them achieve this, they use Meltwater's global media monitoring tool to gain a daily overview of who is writing about their brand and industry. This allows ADP to adapt their PR work continuously and react if necessary. ADP also uses Meltwater's media reports, which are created by Meltwater's media analyst department. Such reports help ADP deliver an even deeper analysis of the company's exposure and essential KPIs.

The in-depth analysis is used as a management tool for PR initiatives and as a general benchmark to measure how successful efforts have been. The media reports include, among other things, media exposure over time, potential reach, global geographical distribution and an overview of what media have returned the greatest volume of publicity.