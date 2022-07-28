The Challenge
Intuitive & Comprehensive Reporting on the Ground
At the top of Archrival’s rolodex of services you’ll find the building of influential field teams, creative experiences, and activations around critical business KPIs to reach consumers both in person and online. The foundations of these programs are built on a blend of traditional research and cultural exploration, giving their client brands a strategic lens into youth culture. Archrival’s ability to blend this qualitative and quantitative research was limited by their current social listening platform’s complex and unfriendly UI. Their field programs, activations and events felt these limitations the most, as generating and measuring buzz on the ground is crucial for brand awareness, inspiring brand love, and the overall success of the initiative.
Part of their field programs involve working with the right brand agents and influencers that would champion high quality social content. While not initially something they looked to solve with Meltwater, a challenge Archrival faced was a result of the combination of their existing tools and limitations of the native social platforms. They were often forced to utilize vanity metrics over impact metrics, which not only went against their agency DNA, but also hindered their ability to report on the effectiveness of the content that their brand agents and influencers produced.