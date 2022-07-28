The Solution

Archrival was on the hunt for alternative social listening solutions that rivaled that of their existing tool, with a focus on finding a partner that offered better usability, deeper insights, and, as a bonus, integrated offerings to support other aspects of their client work.

Social & Audience Intelligence as a Window Into the Consumer

When it comes to social listening, Archrival’s initial draw to Meltwater was its ease of use, scalability of insights and functionality, and ability to quickly and easily onboard other employees. This felt like a direct path to better measuring conversations happening as a result of their programs and leveraging these insights across internal teams.

Knowing that they could now more efficiently monitor the conversations on the ground, the logical next step was to explore Meltwater’s consumer insights solution, which helps answer the many questions social listening inevitably poses. Who are these consumers? What do they care about? What new and emerging segments or categories exist? These insights were quickly utilized as a secondary research method by Archrival’s research team as a way to build out audience profiles, gut-check their initial hypotheses about a client’s target audience, and act as a foundational element upon which many of their activation and event programs are built.

Influencer Marketing with True Impact

With social listening and consumer insights now under a single roof, Meltwater’s influencer marketing solution was simply a happy surprise and added bonus for Archrival. As Archrival understands the importance of working with influencers that attract the right people and produce high-quality content, the selling point was Meltwater’s “true reach” metric, coupled with the ability to research, vet and track influencers in one place. True Reach is perhaps one of the most important performance metrics for influencer marketing. Through machine learning, it measures an influencer’s exposure potential by identifying the average number of users who view a piece of content. In other words, real views. Not only can this metric be reported directly back to the client, but Archrival is also able to make informed decisions about their programs without the fear that these numbers might be inflated.