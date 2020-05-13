Summary

Meltwater Helps Archdiocese of Toronto

Find and disseminate articles with parishes and priests

"The newsletters we create in Meltwater allow us to quickly find and disseminate articles about people living out their faith directly with all 225 parishes and priests. The ability to streamline communication with the entire archdiocese has kept parishes in the know, while priests use these articles to prepare for their weekly sermons."

Track and report on big events in the life of the Archdiocese

"In stark contrast to our previous tool, Meltwater pulls coverage from all media and provides ROI and reach metrics for our local events. When St.Michael's Cathedral reopened last year, the Meltwater team created a report for us which included metrics and commentary allowing us to understand and articulate the impact of the re-opening."

— Monica Aza, Corporate Affairs

Receive proactive consultation from experienced Customer Success reps

"This will be our third year renewing with Meltwater. We've had a consistent rep throughout, which makes a huge difference. I know I can just send a note to my rep asking him to make an adjustment and he'll email me back within 15 minutes saying we're good to go."

— Marlena Loughheed, Communications Coordination