Challenge

Access to Industry Trends Across Different Markets

A few years ago, Aranca needed to develop an efficient way to monitor coverage and pitch stories to various regional media outlets, with the aim of achieving greater brand awareness in their primary markets of Europe, the Gulf and the US.

From a communications perspective, it is essential for the B2B organization, which caters to various industries, to:

1. Establish thought leadership in key technology domain and industry verticals

2. Exhibit subject matter expertise of the team through PR placements

3. Identify and keep up with upcoming market trends

4. Have a clear analysis of competition within the industry

5. Develop a suitable method for measuring brand awareness and impact